Belgium wants to work with KP in different sectors

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman has said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is rich in natural resources and has great potential for investors in the fields of agriculture and mineral industry.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Ambassador of Belgium in Pakistan Philippe Bronchain, who called on him here at Governor’s House on Thursday, said an official handout. Both discussed the regional peace, strengthening of tourism, trade and bilateral relations between the two countries. The governor said people of Pakistan and Belgium have brotherly ties, adding, exchange of delegations in the field of trade, tourism and education between the two countries would further strengthen these ties. He added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is ideal for growing olive plant and honey bee production. The ambassador of Belgium expressed the desire to work with the Government of Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in different sectors including gemstone, olive cultivation and others.