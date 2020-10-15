ANP ready to host PDM gathering in Peshawar, says leader

CHARSADDA: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan on Wednesday said that his party was ready to host the protest public gathering of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Peshawar.

Speaking at a press conference after attending a meeting of the Bacha Khan Education Foundation here, he maintained the political parties that had joined hands to stage protests against the government under the banner of the PDM had their distinctive ideologies. He pointed out that in the past too political parties with distinctive ideologies had worked together for the restoration of democracy. ANP provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak and the party’s provincial spokesperson Samar Haroon Bilour were also present on the occasion. Aimal Wali Khan said that the ANP supported the stance of the PDM to send the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government home. He maintained that the ANP workers and leaders would actively participate in the protest gatherings to rid the country of the incumbent rulers. He said that schools would be opened in Balochistan and Afghanistan under the Bacha Khan Education Foundation.

He added that the Bacha Khan School System would provide free textbooks and uniforms to the needy students.