Tariq Khosa elected to UNODC

VIENNA: Pakistan attained another distinction at the global level when the Vienna-based Alliance of NGOs on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in its annual general assembly held on October 14, elected Tariq Khosa, former DG FIA and IG Police as a member of the Board of Directors for a three-year term.

Affiliated with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Anti-Crime Alliance builds community resilience against organised crime and promotes international civil society collaboration. This is for the first time that a Pakistani has been elected as a member board of directors.

Tariq Khosa has held the honour of being elected ‘Member’ to France-based Interpol Executive Committee where he represented Asia Pacific region from 2009 to 2012 while serving as DG FIA and Federal Secretary Narcotic Control. Since his retirement from government service in 2011, he has been Rule of Law adviser to UNODC Pakistan and has helped develop provincial rule of roadmaps. He was a member of the working group of professionals that drafted the Counter Terrorism National Action Plan after the Army Public School, Peshawar attack in December 2014. He has authored two books The Faltering State (2018) and Inconvenient Truths (2019) that focus on the internal security and governance challenges facing Pakistan.