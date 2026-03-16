Prince William makes another humiliating decision about Andrew

Andrew is out of Prince William, Kate Middleton's world "for good"

A royal expert has revealed Prince William’s humiliating decision regarding his disgraced uncle former Duke of York Andrew following his arrest recently.

The insiders told royal expert Rob Shuter that the Prince of Wales has finally drawn a hard and permanent line when it comes to Andrew.

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William’s decision centers on protecting his wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The future king has made it crystal clear that former Duke will never again be allowed anywhere near the Wales family.

The close confidant tells Rob for his substack, “William has made a very firm decision. Andrew will never be around Catherine or the kids again. That door is completely closed.”

The palace sources went on saying, William believes keeping distance from his uncle is essential for both his family and the monarchy’s future.

Prince William’s ‘priority’ is protecting Kate and their children, the insider explains and added, “He doesn’t want them anywhere near the controversy surrounding Andrew.”

William’s rule is absolute — even when it comes to major royal gatherings.

“If Andrew is present, William, Catherine and the children won’t be,” the spy said. “It’s that simple.”

The expert further claimed Kate and his children “come first”. “Andrew is out of their world for good.”