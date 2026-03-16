2026 Academy Awards: Hollywood honors late director Rob Reiner

Hollywood's elite took its customary memorial pause at the 2026 Academy Awards to pay special tribute to late director, Rob Reiner.

Several stars, who worked with Rob in films, honored the legendary director during the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 15.

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The When Harry Met Sally director's friend Billy Crystal led the tribute, saying, "My friends, Rob's movies will last for lifetimes, because they were about what makes us laugh and cry."

"And what we aspire to be far better in his eyes: far kinder, far funnier, and far more human," he continued.

Describing Rob's death as "immeasurable" loss, Billy said, "To the millions who have enjoyed his films all these years, I want you to know, here and around the world, how many times Rob told me that it meant everything to him, that his work meant something to you."

"And for us who had the privilege of working with and knowing him and loving him," he added.

For those unversed, Rob and his wife, Michelle Reiner, were found unresponsive at their home in Los Angeles on December 14.

A day after the horrific incident, police arrested the couple's son, Nick Reiner, on suspicion of murdering his parents.

According to the latest reports, Nick will appear in court on April 29, where he could face life imprisonment or the death penalty if convicted.