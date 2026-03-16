Kim Kardashian 'pretty shaken' after multiple warnings, asks Lewis Hamilton to prove he is 'serious'
Lewis Hamilton's former girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger has reached out to Kim Kardashian and issued a stark warning
US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has asked her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton to prove he is 'serious' following multiple warnings from his former girlfriends to the mother of four.
According to a report by the Heat World, the insiders have claimed Kim wants to make sure that Lewis really is committed.
“While things have been going really well, what Nicole said has understandably shaken her and she’s starting to freak out a bit, because she’s worried Lewis might only see it as a fun fling.”
Lewis Hamilton former girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger has reached out to Kim and issued a stark warning.
Nicole’s warning comes as Kim and Lewis are already talking about marriage and babies – possibly via surrogate.
The insider said while Kim may seem strong, she “can be very vulnerable.”
Kim Kardashian can’t go through any more heartache, given what she’s already been through.
“And she won’t put the kids through it again. She’s made it clear to Lewis that if this is going to go any further, she needs him to prove he’s serious – meeting her kids, spending chunks of time at her home in LA, and making future plans with her.”
The source added, “Kim doesn’t want to waste her time and end up looking like a fool. She’s been swept up in the honeymoon period over the last few weeks, but now she’s had a thud back down to earth.”
Winnie Harlow, the model who Lewis was linked to in 2016 and 2017, has also told Kim that while he’s good fun, “he’s not the type to settle down.”
“It’s left Kim pretty shaken and unsure of what to do,” the insider said.
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