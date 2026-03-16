Prince William conveys brutal warning to Sarah Ferguson

Prince William has been so clear behind the scenes that Sarah Ferguson needs to face the music.”

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, has apparently delivered a brutal warning to former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson as she has largely disappeared from public view since Andrew’s arrest.

According to a report by the Radar Online, the future king has also demanded that anyone connected to the Epstein scandal should cooperate fully with investigators rather than attempting to profit from the controversy.

Advertisement

The insiders said Epstein controversy has also sparked speculation Sarah could attempt to sell her version of events to broadcasters or publishers in a tell-all account.

However, the insider claimed the Prince of Wales has warned her about doing so.

"William's view is extremely simple – he has said: 'Sarah needs to face the music.' That's the message that has been conveyed in no uncertain terms."

The insiders said, "William's position is that if there are serious questions being raised, the only place they should be addressed is through the appropriate legal process. He certainly does not think this is something that should be turned into a media spectacle or used as an opportunity for anyone to tell their version of events in a television interview or a memoir."

In Prince William’s view, the focus should be on transparency and accountability, not on controlling the narrative, the source tells the outlet, adding “That's why he has been so clear behind the scenes that Sarah Ferguson needs to face the music.”

"From William's perspective, the right course of action is for her to cooperate fully with whatever inquiries arise and allow the facts to come out through the proper channels, rather than trying to reshape public opinion through books, documentaries, or paid interviews."