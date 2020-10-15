SSP Khairpur visits family after three killings

SUKKUR: SSP Khairpur Captain (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi has visited a family over the killing of their three family members and asked for the details of the incident.

The SSP Khairpur offered his condolences and informed them the main accused involved in the killings had already been arrested. He had constituted a team led by three DSPs to ensure the arrest of the remaining murderers as well as maintaining security measures for the remaining family members of the deceased. It is pertinent to mention here that three members of a family were killed over a dispute after Imran Narijo had got married to a woman.