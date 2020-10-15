PHF invites bids for local, international events management

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation has invited sports management and marketing agencies to submit Expressions of Interest (EOIs) for local and international hockey events for 2020-2025, ‘The News’ learnt on Wednesday.
The EOIs have been invited for sports management, commercial rights management, sponsorship and brand management, sports production and broadcast, league management, and digital and social media management.