Thu Oct 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2020

PHF invites bids for local, international events management

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation has invited sports management and marketing agencies to submit Expressions of Interest (EOIs) for local and international hockey events for 2020-2025, ‘The News’ learnt on Wednesday.

The EOIs have been invited for sports management, commercial rights management, sponsorship and brand management, sports production and broadcast, league management, and digital and social media management.

