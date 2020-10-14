Pakistan to import tomatoes from Iran

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to import tomatoes from Iran due to high prices in the country.

A spokesman for the Ministry of National Food Security said that the government has decided to import tomatoes and onions from Iran due to high prices in Pakistan, and the federal government has given the green signal in this regard, local media reported.

The spokesman said that the import of tomatoes and onions from Iran has been allowed for one month, with the aim of reducing prices. Tomato import permits have been issued so that importers can import as many onions and tomatoes as they want for a month.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday announced that his government will take action against the rising food prices from his week.