IHC summons Nawaz through newspaper ad for Nov 24

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Registrar Office has finalised the newspaper advertisement for summoning former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on November 24 and handed over it to Additional Attorney General on Tuesday. The court through its letter has directed to issuance the proclamations to be published in two newspapers.

The size of the proclamation should constitute one quarter of the entire back page in black ink. Federal government will bear all the cost of the advertisement. The ad will state that the PML-N supremo is convicted by the court and should appear before the court on November 24. Details of the conviction of Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references are also stated in the ad.

Earlier in September Nawaz Sharif was declared as proclaimed offender and had refused to receive his arrest warrants, which were sent twice by-hand and once via Britain’s Royal Mail. Federal government had also written letter to the UK government for the deportation of Nawaz Sharif, who was

allowed to go to London for his medical treatment last year but later was declared an absconder by courts here.