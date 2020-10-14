Dr Adil’s assassination Police release sketch of suspect

KARACHI: The IGP Sindh Mushtaq Mehr constituted a four-member high level inquiry committee to probe the target killing of renowned religious scholar Maulana Dr Muhammad Adil Khan and his driver.

The committee is headed by Additional IG Karachi and comprises DIG Counter-Terrorism Department Omar Shahid Hamid, East Zone DIG Noman Siddiqui and SSP Korangi Faisal Abdullah Chachar. It will submit a daily progress report to the IGP.

The police have released a sketch of one of the three suspected assassins of Maulana Adil Khan and his driver. The sketch was released to the media for help in tracing and arresting the suspect.