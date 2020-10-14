Man kills wife after declaring her ‘Kari’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: A man allegedly shot dead his wife after declaring her ‘Kari’ in Larkana. Accused Meer Hassan Umrani shot dead his wife Momal in Bilawal Colony in Larkana for allegedly having illicit relations with a man. The police have shifted the body to hospital a local hospital for medico-legal formalities, while the accused was still at large.