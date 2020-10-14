Allegations against principal condemned

Rawalpindi: In an emergency meeting held here on Tuesday, the educational institutions throughout the country condemned malicious behavior against Principal of Saint Mary’s Academy. Educational Welfare Organisation Pakistan has strongly condemned people trying to trap the principal of Saint Mary’s Academy for his alleged involvement in a visa fraud case.

Educational Welfare Organisation Pakistan Central Chairman Rashid Yousafzai has appreciated the role of Prof Napoleon Gomez, the principal of Saint Mary’s Academy in education field. He has a strong character in itself but some enemies of education trying to damage his reputation, he claimed. He has demanded authorities concerned to take strict action against the people trying to trap Saint Mary’s Academy principal in a baseless scandal.

Educational Welfare Organisation Pakistan General Secretary Ayub Mirza has also condemned hatred behavior against the principal of Saint Mary’s Academy. He said that Napoleon Gomez is an internationally known educationist in the country. It is a big sign of friendship in between Pakistan and other European countries.

The parents have also condemned this shameful act of some people wanted to damage the image of Principal Saint Mary’s Academy.