CPO visit police station to review performance

Rawalpindi: City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted a surprise visit to Police chowki in the jurisdiction of Chakri police station to determine performance here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

During his visit, the CPO also inspected the record and cleanliness measures were put on place.

Furthermore, Police Chief directed the officials to make the surroundings clean.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against the officials who were found negligent in performing their duties.

Meanwhile, in a crackdown on illegal weapons five persons were rounded up from different areas and weapons were recovered from their possession, said police spokesman.

He informed that Airport, Pirwadhai, Rattaamral and Kotli Sattian police on the directive of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO), launched crackdown and arrested five persons namely Mohib ur Rehman, Muhammad Aziz, Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Sarjeel and Siraj ul Haq and recovered five illegal 30 bore pistols and huge quantity of rounds of different bores from their possession.

He said that the police were conducting operations against law violators on a regular basis without any discrimination.

The police busted a brothel and arrested five accused including two women who were allegedly involved in immoral activities.