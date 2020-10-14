Breast cancer prevention linked to healthy lifestyle

LAHORE:Adopting a healthy lifestyle is important because studies show that breast cancer is preventable around 40 percent by adopting a healthy lifestyle.

According to the report prepared by World Cancer Research Fund and the American Institute of Cancer Research “Diet, Nutrition, Physical Activity and Cancer: a Global Perspective – the Third Expert Report” nutrition and physical activity affect the cancer risk, including breast cancer.

By adopting a healthy lifestyle, we can boost our immune system which is essential to prevent different diseases, including breast cancer. A healthy lifestyle includes taking a healthy diet, practising hygiene, being physically active, getting adequate sleep and managing stress.

Researches show that a significant proportion of non-communicable diseases are due to poor lifestyle choices and about one-third of the cancer deaths each year are due to lack of a healthy lifestyle, nutrition and physical activeness. We can reduce the mortality rate by spreading awareness regarding prevention and early detection.

The theme of this PINKtober is “Become A Better You” which focuses on health, beauty and confidence and revolves around a healthy lifestyle intending to improve the overall well-being of women and girls.