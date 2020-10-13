close
Tue Oct 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
October 13, 2020

PML-N is using Punjabi Card by wearing turban: Chohan

Top Story

NR
News Report
October 13, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has started using the Punjabi card by wearing turbans.

The provincial minister said in his tweet that the PML-N is doing this as courts and accountability institutions are probing into the corruption of the party and Sharif family. All of them are corrupt, he alleged.

Chohan added that many questions are being raised after happiness was expressed by wearing turbans over the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest. Bigotry and provincialism are not acceptable, he stressed.

Latest News

More From Top Story