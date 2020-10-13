PML-N is using Punjabi Card by wearing turban: Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has started using the Punjabi card by wearing turbans.

The provincial minister said in his tweet that the PML-N is doing this as courts and accountability institutions are probing into the corruption of the party and Sharif family. All of them are corrupt, he alleged.

Chohan added that many questions are being raised after happiness was expressed by wearing turbans over the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest. Bigotry and provincialism are not acceptable, he stressed.