CJCSC visits operational base of PAF

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza visited an operational base of the Pakistan Air Force on Monday.

On arrival at the base, Raza was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, chief of air staff, Pakistan Air Force. During his visit, the chairman witnessed combat readiness of the base, visited operational units and flew an F-16 alongside the air chief in a formation. A simulated air combat scenario was practiced during the sortie.

While interacting with the base personnel, the chairman lauded professionalism and dedication of the PAF's air warriors. He reiterated the importance of inter-services harmony & synergy for the operational success in modern warfare. He added that the PAFâ€™s cutting edge aside, what makes it second to none is the high morale and thorough professionalism of its personnel.