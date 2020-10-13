Dengue situation: Dengue cases reach 141 in Punjab

LAHORE: Three more persons have been confirmed positive for dengue virus, which raised the total cases of dengue fever in Punjab to 141 this year so far, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Monday.

The three patients have been confirmed as dengue virus positive one each in Rawalpindi, Okara and Bhakkar. Around 17 dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all other patients have recovered. No death due to dengue fever has occurred in Punjab this year so far.

The Lahore and Rawalpindi have been most affected districts due to confirmed dengue virus cases as well as presence of dengue larvae in houses and outdoor places. In Punjab, Lahore and Rawalpindi Districts have registered maximum number of 38 and 16 confirmed cases of dengue virus respectively this year so far. Islamabad, however, confirmed 28 cases of dengue virus.

The dengue larvae have been found in 6,068 houses in Lahore and 1,970 houses in Rawalpindi in the last one week. The presence of dengue larvae has been found at 392 outdoor spots in Lahore and 186 outdoor places in Rawalpindi in the last one week.