Assets case: NAB allowed to file suppl reference against Khurshid, others

SUKKUR: Accountability Court Judge Fareed Anwar Kazi Monday allowed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file a supplementary reference against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khurshid Shah in assets beyond means case.

The court said that Shah would be indicted in Rs1.23 billion assets beyond means reference on the next hearing on Oct 24.

Khurshid Shah, Sindh Transport Minister Owais Qadir Shah, nephew of Khurshid Shah, MPA Farrukh Shah, son of Khurshid Shah, two wives of Shah and others appeared in the court on Monday.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla, counsel for Khurshid Shah, argued that NAB was dragging his client in a case for political reasons. He argued that trial should continue onthe basis of the already filed reference and there was no need to file a supplementary reference against his client.

NAB Prosecutor Zubair Malik requested the court to allow filing of a supplementary reference against Khurshid Shah and others, which was permitted. The assets reference was filed against Khurshid Shah and others a year ago over alleged misappropriation of Rs1.23 billion.

Speaking to the media outside the court after the hearing, Khurshid said he had been in jail for over a year, but NAB could not prove any charge against him. He said since student life, he was doing his business. He said the reference against him and his family members was purely politically motivated. He said the PTI government was using NAB as a weapon against the opposition.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan made false promises with the nation and failed to control inflation. He said medicines’ rates had increased by 500-700 per cent; even petrol, gas and electricity tariffs had also been increased manifold.

Replying a question, he said former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Bashir Memon was sent on forced leave when he refused to file fake cases against the opposition leaders.

Khurshid Shah said the opposition was fighting for people’s rights and he hoped that newly formed alliance of the opposition parties would meet its targets. He said every citizen had fallen victim to the PTI government’s victimisation agenda. He said the PTI claims to be representative of the nation, but it was using abusive languages in every TV talk show.