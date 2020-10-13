Model Bazaars to be set up in 17 districts

LAHORE:The Punjab government has decided to establish new Model Bazaars in different tehsils of 17 districts.

Officials of Punjab Model Bazaars Management Company said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had approved increasing the network of model bazaars to tehsil level in Punjab and initially it would be done in 17 districts. These 17 districts included Khanewal, Nankana Sahib, Multan, Bahawalnagar, Mianwali, Chiniot, Jhelum, Bhakkar, Okara, Sheikhupura, Muzaffargarh, Mandi Bahauddin, Attock, Rahim Yar Khan, Pakpattan, Rajanpur and Narowal.

Officials said the chief minister instructed to add Sahulat stalls in all bazaars. They said that every Model Bazaar was an awesome place due to its family environment and people can easily shop under one roof and at the same time their children can even enjoy in play areas or fun lands.

Talking about the prices of daily use commodities, officials said sugar price was Rs85 per kg while in open market its price is over Rs100 while flour was available in model bazaars at DC notified rates. They said enforcement of government notified rates was ensured in every bazaar and this was why customer footfall has increased in these bazaars.

fines: Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Malik himself came to the operational level to prevent overcharging and improve demand and supply of daily use commodities.

On Monday, DC Lahore made surprise visits to fruit and vegetable shops, mega stores and flour mills in Sanda area. Heavy fines were imposed on profiteers. He said the supply of flour in the market has improved in the last two days.

Strict action will be taken against the mill and food department officials for disrupting the supply of flour, he announced, adding a 20 kg bag of flour was being sold at Rs 860 in the city. Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha took action in Mecca Colony Gulberg and arrested 27 fruit and vegetable sellers for not displaying the rate lists at prominent places. Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mehdi Malov visited Singhpura Fruit and Vegetable Market. Fruit and vegetable stalls were checked and implementation of government rates was reviewed. Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz has directed the assistant commissioners to continue carrying out strict crackdown on price control in vegetable and fruit markets.

LDA: LDA DG Ahmed Aziz Tarar has directed the law officers of LDA for following up legal cases in different courts with full preparation for facilitating their early decisions for public convenience. Presiding a meeting to review the status of LDA-related cases in various courts on Monday, the director general called upon the relevant directorates for immediately sending their input to the Law directorate for earliest drafting and submission of para-wise comments of these cases.

He warned of strict action against officials guilty of negligence in this regard. He said that interests of LDA should be protected with utmost care.