Inflation main challenge, not Opposition: Governor Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that our enemy and main challenge is not the opposition but issues like inflation and governance.

There should be no restrictions on opposition’s rallies because protest is their democratic right. Prime Minister Imran Khan will neither resign nor will there be elections before 2023. The youth of Insaf Tiger Force will only point out inflation and hoarding. Only government agencies will take action.

The governor stated this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Solar Wall at UET Lahore. Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik and UET Vice-Chancellor Mansoor Sarwar were also present on the occasion.

Talking to media, the governor said that the first step that PTI had taken after coming to power was to make the country economically strong because for an independent and strong foreign policy of any country, the country must be economically strong and the whole world was witnessing Pakistan's economic strength.

He said the agenda of the opposition’s protest was not clear yet. Do they want to end inflation and improve governance in the country? If their agenda is only to end the government, then this will not be possible. We have come to power through public votes; therefore, Imran Khan will remain the Prime Minister and the government will complete its constitutional term.

Chaudhry Sarwar said it was true that there were problems of inflation and governance in the country but it was the result of tax evasion and wrong policies of the past rulers and Prime Minister Imran Khan had made it clear that urgent steps had been taken to curb inflation. There is no doubt that opposition parties are not a challenge for us but inflation is the main challenge and if we are not able to resolve these issues the people will make their decision by voting in the next elections.