In Pakistan, children can’t get high-quality education at state-owned schools as they lack resources. In European countries, state-owned schools provide superior-quality education at no cost. In Pakistan, we have to pay exorbitant tuition fee if we want to see our children receive quality education.

The authorities should order private schools to charge reasonable fee so that families from the lower-middle-class can send their children to these schools.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi