Driver killed, 9 school kids injured in accident

TANK: Nine school kids were injured and the driver killed when an auto-rickshaw collided with a pick-up van near Sangeen Kot in the limits of Gomal Police Station on Monday. According to police, the auto rickshaw carrying school children to the Dabara village from Gomal village collided with a pick-up van coming from the opposite side near Sangeen Kot area of Gomal. The driver of the rickshaw identified as Misal Khan was killed on the spot while nine children, who were on board, were wounded. The injured kids were rushed to DHQ Hospital in Tank where they were identified as Amirullah, Hazrat Usman, Ubaidullah, Muhammad Awais, Said Anwar, Muhammad Husain, Amanullah, Mir Khatam and Ikramullah. The cause of the accident could not be determined.