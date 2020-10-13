Free medical camp in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Mustafa Trust Karachi, with the financial assistance of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce, held a free medical camp in Dodial area where more than 5,000 persons were examined and given medicine.

“We have also examined the SOS village children apart from treating over 5,000 patients of several villages,” Hanif Gohar, the vice president of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce, told reporters at the end of the medical camp on Monday. He said that 25 doctors, mostly from Karachi, examined patients at the two-day camp. “I am going to build a modern 200-bed hospital in Dodial as a piece of 55 kanals of the land has been acquired for this purpose here in Dodial and construction work would be started soon,” said Gohar.

The parliamentary secretary for water resources, MNA Saleh Mohammad Khan, also visited the camp and lauded the services of the Mustafa Trust Karachi and Pakistan Chamber of Commerce. The provincial minister for the local government, Akbar Ayub Khan, also visited the camp and termed it a big service to locals.