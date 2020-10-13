Corona SOPs violations: Peshawar admin seals 400 shops, markets

PESHAWAR: Continuing action against violators of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the district administration on Monday sealed 400 shops and a number of markets.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar led the team and inspected various places in the city. He expressed resentment over the failure of the traders and shopkeepers to fulfil their commitment and observe SOPs during the ongoing corona pandemic. The official reminded the traders and shopkeepers that they were also supposed to observe the SOPs. He advised them to ensure wearing facemasks. He along with Assistant Commissioner Syed Nauman Ali Shah and Additional Assistant Commissioner Tanzeelur Rahman inspected markets on the University Road.

Shahid Plaza and Humayun Plaza were sealed for not following the SOPs. They also sealed two each shops in Bhittani Plaza and City Tower for not acting on the SOPs. Other staff of the district administration, including Assistant Commissioner, City, Ihteshamul Haq, along with Additional Assistant Commissioner Habibullah Khan, Assistant Commissioner (under training) Junaid Shah and Assistant Commissioner (under training) Haseena Khan visited different markets and shops.

The officials sealed 400 shops in the Karkhano Market for not following the SOPs. The deputy commissioner said owners of the markets and shops were issued notices and directed to follow the SOPs during the Covid-19 pandemic but they ignored the official directives. He advised the traders, shopkeepers as well as customers to avoid gatherings and wear facemasks while visiting the markets.