Saudi Arabia to build grand mosque at IIU

Islamabad : Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has decided to build a grand mosque at the International Islamic University (IIU), Islamabad.

This was disclosed by the newly-appointed IIU president, Dr. Hathal bin Homoud Al-Otaibi, during a brainstorming session held on campus about the university's organogram.

The participants, including vice-presidents, deans, DGs, faculty members, and administrative heads, examined suggestions, possibilities and recommendations for a revamped organogram of the university. The IIU president thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for helping the university meet infrastructural needs.

He said the brainstorming activity was the first step towards preparing a strategic plan with the consultation of stakeholders as it would be prepared in the light of their intellect and experience.

The IIU president said the participation of all relevant officials was pivotal saying that it is the transitional phase for take-off approach in the future.

He discussed various elements of varsity progress, future strategies, and upcoming developments in his speech. He told that Quality Enhancement Cell will be reporting to the Office of the President with a focus on inside campus and outside the campus interaction.

Dr. Hathal, while discussing the role of Information Technology said the department will be developed as per contemporary requirements as it would be a key to launch the e-governance feature on campus.

“We have potential to shine, teamwork and dedicated efforts will lead us to the best results,” he said.

Dr Hathal emphasised on training and academic excellence and said the university will appoint deputy deans at the faculties for academic excellence, research, and development, while the Human Resource Department will be engaged in training the professionals to broaden exposure and polish their abilities.