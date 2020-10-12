World Art Dubai 2020 concludes

DUBAI: The first international event after pandemic “World Art Dubai” successfully concluded at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) following strict health and safety protocols.

The three-day fair featured more than 2,000 art pieces where more than 100 artists from 20 countries including Pakistan took part in the art exhibition. Speaking with The News, the event organiser of Dubai World Trade Centre Thomas Löffler said that the theme of the show was to showcase street art and Urban art DXB. Eleven graffiti artists displayed their talent in the fair.

“It was challenging to organise the public show after the pandemic”, Thomas Löffler said, adding that the venue effectively executed the safety guidelines including contactless registration process, installed thermal heat mapping technology and trained emergency medical teams during the show.

World Art Dubai 2020 was curated by an expert quartet of artists including Pakistani artist Batool Jafri. She was awarded “Emirates Woman of the Year” two years back in the Art and Culture category.

She showcased her vibrant art work by using couplets of gigantic Urdu poet Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib. Batool has exhibited in over 30 solo, national and international art exhibitions across the world, including United Kingdom (UK), Spain, Netherlands, China, Turkey, Egypt, Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“I feel really proud when art lovers find out that I am from Pakistan during international exhibitions”, she emotionally informed. Emerging Pakistani artist Saira Zaman brought her art works titled “Behind the Masks” in the event. It was her first show and her paintings attracted many visitors and appreciation.

Moreover, Dubai based Pakistani artist Saluddin also put up his paintings depicting Arab cultural and Middle East architecture. With this year’s theme, ‘Free Your Mind’, “World Art Dubai 2020” arranged dance workshop and Art Walk for artists and art enthusiasts. The walk ramp named “Artify Station” where African dance group enthralled the audience and artists also walked with their selected art pieces.