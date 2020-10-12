Reconstruction of Chitral roads, bridges sought

CHITRAL: The newly-established non-political organisation - Chitral DevelopmentForum - on Sunday asked the provincial and federal governments to take practical steps for the reconstruction of roads and bridges in Lower and Upper Chitral to facilitate people of the two remote districts.

Professor (retd) Mumtaz Hussain chaired the maiden meeting of the forum held here. The participants including member of the Prime Minister Task Force on Tourism Shahzada Sirajul Mulk, forum convener Waqas Ahmad advocate, traders and drivers’ unions; leaders Shabir Ahmad Khan, Sabir Ahmad, former Member Provincial Assembly Abdur Rahman, Shah Murad Baig and others said that the two governments must release funds forthwith to reconstruct the bridges and roads destroyed by the recent floods and other calamities.

The forum urged the provincial and federal governments to come up with a comprehensive plan to develop the two less developed districts on war-footing as the people were faced with a host of problems due to poor communication and roads infrastructure.

Listing the dilapidated roads and bridges, the participants said that there was a dire need to widen and reconstruct the Kali Katak-Chitral road, Chitra-Booni road, Booni-Shandur road, Mastuj-Broghil road, Ovir-Tirich road, Chitral-Gabor road, Ayun-Bamburet road, Drosh-Shashikoh road and others.

They said that bridges on these roads were also in shambles, therefore, the governments should release sufficient funds for the development of infrastructure to facilitate local residents and boost tourism.