Four Afghan nationals arrested for human trafficking

NOWSHERA: The police arrested four Afghan nationals involved in human trafficking in the limits of Akora Khattak Police Station on Sunday.

The police also registered cases against the accused for human trafficking and keeping the children in habeas corpus. Cops said that 10 children were smuggled from Badakhshan province of Afghanistan into Pakistan some two and a half months ago and then kept in habeas corpus. The Peshawar High Court had earlier ordered the relevant authorities to arrest the human traffickers and produce them along with all the evidence and documents in the court.

The trafficked children were identified as Nazar Khuda, Sharafuddin, Noorul Huda, Naqeebullah, Muhammad Rasan, Samiullah, Sohrab, Abdul Khair, Muhammad Atta and Fathuddin. They were handed over to Afghan Consulate General in Peshawar as per the court orders.