Karachi reports five of six deaths from coronavirus in Sindh

Six more patients have died from the novel coronavirus and another 163 positive cases have surfaced when 8,497 tests were conducted in Sindh.

The death toll from the viral disease had reached 2,551, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Sunday. Of the new six deaths, five occurred in Karachi and one in Shaheed Benazirabad, he added. So far, he said, a total of 1,473,095 tests had been conducted which detected 140,294 cases, of whom 95 per cent or 132,933 patients had defeated the virus, including 137 who recovered last day. The CM said 4,810 patients were currently under treatment: 4,506 are in home isolation, six at isolation centres and 298 at hospitals. He said the condition of 148 patients was critical, including 22 who were on life support.

According to him, of the new 163 cases, 22 are from Karachi. Hyderabad has reported nine cases, Dadu eight, Jamshoro six, Sanghar four, Ghotki and Larkana three each, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, Sujawal, and Thatta two each, and Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur, Tando Mohammad Khan and Umerkot one each.