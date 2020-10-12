Mason from Punjab gunned down in Gulshan-e-Maymar

A mason hailing from Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan city was gunned down in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar neighbourhood on Sunday morning. Police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

Police said that 40-year-old Fayyaz, son of Rab Nawaz, was returning home after offering the Fajr prayers at a nearby mosque when he was shot dead in Faqira Goth. Police also said that the victim had been shot multiple times, adding that officials had recovered five empty shells of a 9mm pistol from the crime scene and sent them to the forensic division of the Sindh police for examination.

Police said the mason had died on the spot and his body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for completing the medico-legal formalities. They said that the motive behind the murder was yet to be ascertained, adding that it was apparently a case of personal enmity.

Body found

The body of a woman was found at a house in the Mehmoodabad neighbourhood of the city. After the locals informed the police of a pungent smell emanating from the house, officials arrived on the scene and found the door of the house locked from the inside.

Police said they broke the door down and found the woman’s body inside. They said they took the deceased to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for completing the medico-legal formalities.

Officials said the woman had belonged to the Christian community, she had been living alone in the house and she had probably died three or four days ago.

They said the woman’s body did not bear any mark of torture, adding that she had apparently died of natural causes, but the actual cause of death would be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.