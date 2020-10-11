Govt doesn’t support treason cases: Ijaz Shah

LAHORE: Federal Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah has said no Pakistani citizen can participate in rallies against national institutions.

Addressing a ceremony of the ninth National Rescue Challenge (NRC) held at the Emergency Services Academy here on Saturday, he said rallies were a common thing in democracy but no citizen could think of participating in any rally which was organised against the armed forces.

He said the opposition was not staging protest against inflation. The movement of the opposition has no comparison with the lawyers’ movement which was launched for the restoration of judiciary, he added. He said that cases would be made against those people who had ruled the country for 35 years whereas the PTI was a new comer, and it would be discussed later.

The minister said that allegation leveled against CPEC Authority Chairman General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa were baseless.

Regarding the issue of a treason case against some politicians, he said that the government had no concern with the case and Prime Minister Imran Khan and other cabinet members did not support such cases. Meanwhile, the federal minister congratulated all the winning teams and individual performer winners of different challenges.

The presence of teams from different provinces shows that Emergency Services Academy is playing a role of a national level organisation as it is imparting training to emergency professionals and providing technical assistance to all provinces.

He also praised the services of Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer, team leader Dr Farhan Khalid, all squad leaders.