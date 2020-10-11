No change in medical, dental colleges admission test syllabus

Islamabad : The Pakistan Medical Commission has announced that the National Medical and Dental College Admissions Test (NMDCAT) will not contain any item/topic from outside the existing syllabus of the provinces.

It also said there won't be a new syllabus for the NMDCAT this year.

According to a notification issued by PMC president Dr Arshad Taqi, the Examination Committee of the Council will coordinate and ensure as far as possible that the final syllabus for the examination is common to all provinces and current syllabi for medical entrance examination already announced by each of the provincial examination bodies.

It will be ensured that the examination paper does not contain any items/topics which are outside the already declared syllabi of each province.

"National University of Medical Sciences has been appointed by the Council to prepare the national MDCAT examination paper and undertake the scoring only while also ensuring the secrecy and security of the paper."