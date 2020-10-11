Four coronavirus patients die in Punjab

LAHORE : Four Covid-19 patients died and another 154 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Saturday.

The toll of fatalities reached 2,252 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 100,428 in the province. Out of a total of 100,428 infections in Punjab, as many as 97,648 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 11,957 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,365,072 in the province. After 2,252 fatalities and recovery of a total of 96,548 patients, as many as 1,628 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

dengue patients: Three more patients have been confirmed positive for dengue virus, which raised the total cases of dengue fever in Punjab to 136 this year so far, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Saturday.

Two patients were confirmed as dengue virus positive in Lahore and one in Rawalpindi. Thirteen 13 dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all other patients have recovered. No death due to dengue fever has occurred in Punjab this year so far.

The Lahore and Rawalpindi have been most affected districts due to confirmed dengue virus cases as well as presence of dengue larvae in houses and outdoor places. In Punjab, Lahore and Rawalpindi districts have registered maximum number of 38 and 15 confirmed cases of dengue virus respectively this year so far. Islamabad, however, confirmed 28 cases of dengue virus. The dengue larvae have been found in 5,845 houses in Lahore and 2,010 houses in Rawalpindi in the last one week. The presence of dengue larvae has been found at 369 outdoor spots in Lahore and 187 outdoor places in Rawalpindi in the last one week.