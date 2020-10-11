PSP chief accuses Peoples Party, MQM of exploitation on ethnic grounds

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that despite using all of the Sindh government’s machinery, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had held a failed rally in Karachi in response to the failed rally of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

Talking to the media outside the National Accountability Bureau Court on Friday, Kamal said that had the PPP really been sincere with the people of the city, it would have provided them with relief instead of holding a rally.

He said the PPP has been benefiting the most from the MQM’s slogan of creating a new province. “Both the PPP and the MQM exploit Sindhis and Mohajirs on ethnic grounds to cover up their corruption. Just as the MQM doesn’t represent Mohajirs, so are Sindhis not associated with the PPP.”

The PSP chief said that on the one hand the opposition is trying to overthrow the federal government, while on the other, the federation is trying to wipe out the opposition.

“If the opposition is really committed to overthrowing the federal government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, they should resign from the assemblies: the government will fall within an hour. But the PPP is not only enjoying the Sindh government but also maintaining backdoor contacts with the ruling powers.”

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is behaving more like a king than a democratic ruler because his egoistic nature prevents him from talking to the opposition.

He lamented that accusing, defaming, blaming and maligning Pakistan’s institutions and their heads for the sake of the survival of their own politics is a huge conspiracy against the country itself, and it will cause irreparable damage to Pakistan.

Criticising Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif for participating in the PPP’s all-party conference, Kamal said that the former PM should have censured Sindh’s ruling party for destroying the province from Karachi to Kashmore.

“The ruler who has the huge bulk of financial and administrative powers in the country is none other than the chief minister of Sindh,” he claimed.

“In Karachi alone, 150,000 people have been bitten by stray dogs in a year. The Green Line bus project that was started by Sharif’s government still doesn’t have even a single bus. Work on the K-IV water project hasn’t begun as well.”

He claimed that Sharif’s government had handed Sindh over to the PPP as part of a mutual political understanding, thereby consciously allowing the party to loot and destroy the province, so that the PML-N could run the federation the way it wanted to for plundering the country.

The chairman of the PSP said that a local government is the first step to democracy. Unfortunately, however, the PPP is not willing to hold local government elections, he added.