Sun Oct 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2020

Naseem ruled out of National T20 Cup

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Left-arm seamer Waqas Maqsood has replaced Naseem Shah in the Central Punjab squad for the rest of the National T20 Cup 2020.

The injury-prone Naseem was withdrawn from the competition after he complained of a groin niggle.

Naseem will now report at the National High-Performance Centre in Lahore where the Pakistan Cricket Board’s medical panel will carry out a detailed and complete investigation on his injury.

Director Medical and Sports Sciences Dr Sohail Saleem said: “Naseem is an asset who needs to be handled with care. As soon as he showed discomfort, we decided to withdraw him from the tournament and bring him to Lahore so that we can investigate the injury.”

