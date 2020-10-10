IGP forms JIT to probe sedition case against Nawaz, aides

LAHORE: On the orders of the IGP, Punjab, a four-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been formed to probe a sedition case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and other party leaders.

A notification for the JIT was issued on Friday. The team headed by CIA Superintendent of Police Iftikhar Kamboh has formally launched an inquiry into the matter. All the nominated PML-N leaders will be included in the investigation. Three other members of the team are DSP Shafiqabad Ghiasuddin Sheikh, Incharge CIA Iqbal Town Tariq Kayani and Incharge Shahdra Police Station SI Shabbir Awan.

The sedition case was registered against Nawaz Sharif and his aides by the Shahdra police over provocative speeches. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Ayaz Sadiq, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pervaiz Rashid, Khwaja Asif, Rana Sanaullah and Iqbal Zafar Jhagra are also nominated in the case. No arrest has been made in this case so far. The CCPO will give a strategy to the JIT for the arrest of the accused. The FIR stated that Nawaz Sharif is a convict and the law of Pakistan doesn’t allow him to make such speeches. Badar Rasheed Khan, who filed the case turned out to be a worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).