‘Healthy generation can take country to pinnacle of progress, prosperity’

Rawalpindi: Speakers stressed that efforts should be made to increase egg consumption to ensure the good health of people because only a healthy generation can take a country to the pinnacle of progress and prosperity.

They said this while addressing a seminar “Importance of Egg for Human Health” to celebrate the World Egg Day, here on Friday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

The seminar was organised by PMAS-AAUR Faculty of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (FV&AS), with an aim to create public awareness about the nutritional value and the importance of eggs for human health. PMAS-AAUR, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman was the chief guest. Dr Hassan Sarosh & Khalid Saleem Malik, Ex Chairman Pakistan Poultry Association, Dr. Irfan Yousaf, Dean FV&AS, Dr. Nasir Mukhtar of PMAS-AAUR and Dr Asif from SB Eggs were also present on the occasion.

The speakers emphasized the need for understanding that egg is a complete diet and replete with the best kinds of protein, vitamins and minerals.

They also highlighted the real value of the egg as an essential item of daily meals. PMAS-AAUR, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman said that the University is forming close ties with the poultry industry and could resolve challenges and problems through research.

He assured that the university could provide all-out technical support and services to farmers for the advancement of the poultry sector. He further said eggs have a vital role to play in feeding people around the world, in both developed and developing countries. The eggs have an excellent and affordable source of high-quality protein, with the potential to feed the world, he added.

Earlier, in connection with World Egg Day, a walk and egg cooking competition were also held at University. In which a large number of students and faculty members participated. In the egg cooking competition, Misbah Zaib & Hijab Akhtar got the first position, while Ahsan Ashraf and Huzaifa & Maaz got second and third positions, respectively.