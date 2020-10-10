Artwork display at Mental Hospital opens today

LAHORE:The Little Art through its project ArtBeat - National Child Art Competition and Exhibitions, set up permanent exhibition of artworks at the Addiction Centre of Institute of Mental Health, Lahore.

These artworks were created by children and young people from across country. The showcase will be inaugurated on World Mental Health Day (today). The artworks were set up in collaboration with Alhamra Arts Council, The Mall.

The artwork collected by The Little Art over the past 12 years from across Pakistan, from public to private schools, was exhibited in Art Galleries of Lahore, Islamabad & Karachi. Some of the child art then showcased in the public spaces, like schools, hospitals and children centres.

World Mental Health Day is observed on 10 October every year, with the overall objective of raising awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilising efforts in support of mental health.

“The presence of art changes the space, and this is what we wanted to achieve. This permanent showcase of art at Mental Hospital will add colours and messages of hope to the people visiting and their families. We are thankful to Alhamra and Mental Hospital for their support and shared vision,” said Director The Little Art, Shoaib Iqbal.