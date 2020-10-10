Tony Abbott registers as foreign agent over UK role

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: Australia’s right-wing former prime minister Tony Abbott registered as an agent of foreign influence on Friday, after controversially taking up a role as a trade advisor to the UK government.
Abbott -- who lost his seat in parliament at the last election -- is registered under the Foreign Influence Transparency Scheme, which is designed to monitor outside influence over Australian public life.