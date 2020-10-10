close
Sat Oct 10, 2020
AFP
October 10, 2020

Tony Abbott registers as foreign agent over UK role

AFP
October 10, 2020

SYDNEY: Australia’s right-wing former prime minister Tony Abbott registered as an agent of foreign influence on Friday, after controversially taking up a role as a trade advisor to the UK government.

Abbott -- who lost his seat in parliament at the last election -- is registered under the Foreign Influence Transparency Scheme, which is designed to monitor outside influence over Australian public life.

