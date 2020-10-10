Poland, Lithuania recall envoys from Belarus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WARSAW: Poland and Lithuania recalled 35 diplomats from the former Soviet republic of Belarus on Friday, as part of a growing diplomatic row over their support for the protest movement in Belarus. Along with several other European Union member states, Poland has already recalled its ambassador and its move to pull out more staff follows a request from Belarusian authorities.