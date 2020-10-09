Taji Khokhar’s son booked for fanning linguistic differences

RAWALPINDI: Airport Police Station registered another case against Taji Khokhar's son Farrukh Khokhar for fanning linguistic difference after taking action on a viral video of him on social media for inciting public.

FIR registered against Farrukh Khokhar in Airport Police Station under anti-terrorism Act of Pakistan Panel Code. Cases of murder, Attempt of Murder and terrorism cases were also registered against Farrukh Khokhar in 2005 and his name was also put on Fourth Schedule by the government for being possible threat to peace in the society.

It is also worth to mention here that people who have been put in Fourth Schedule are liable to inform respective police station about their movements and without permission can't leave their residential areas.

Farrukh Khokhar was arrested two days earlier from his home falling in the limits of Airport Police Station for hosting a medical camp outside his home and making gathering of people.

Police spokesperson said that viral video of Farrukh Khokhar was designed on account of mala fide objectives to fan linguistic differences in the area.

People residing in Pakistan are above these discrimination's of colour and creed and linguistics and any bid to make anarchy in the society being Punjabi and on any other excuse will be punished.