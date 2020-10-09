PhD block inaugurated at University of Okara

OKARA: Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz Thursday inaugurated the newly-constructed PhD block at the University of Okara.

The minister also chaired the 14th meeting of the varsity syndicate. The Punjab Education Secretary also attended the meeting. The minister lauded the efforts of the administration of the varsity for building the state-of-the-art infrastructure in a limited time.

The minister said the government is keen to improve the education sector in the country. The VC thanked the minister and vowed to enhance the academic and infrastructural capacity of the institution.

TRUCK DRIVER DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A truck driver died in a road accident on Thursday.

Muhammad Mazhar and his conductor Zafar Iqbal of Khushab were changing a punctured tyre of their truck near Akhtarabad on the National Highway when a 22-wheel trailer hit them. As a result, Mazhar died on the spot and Zafar sustained injuries.

MAN KILLS SISTER-IN-LAW: A woman was shot dead by her brother-in-law in village 18/1L on Thursday.

Asia Bibi, 33, and her brother-in-law exchanged harsh words and in a fit of rage he shot her dead. She was the mother of five children.

RS 1,665,000 SNATCHED: A man was deprived of Rs1,665,000 by three dacoits on Thursday. Abid Maqsood, a fertilisers dealer of Mandi Ahmadabad, and his nephew Anis Mehmood Khan were heading towards home in a car with Rs1,665,000, when they reached near Qila Sondha Singh bandits intercepted them and snatched the cash. The bandits shot at and injured Abid Maqsood when he put up resistance. Mandi Ahmadabad police registered a case.

FIVE CRIMINALS HELD: Depalpur police Thursday detained five criminals, including a ringleader of a gang and recovered cash and other stolen articles from their possession. The police arrested accused Allah Ditta, Mustafa and their three accomplices and recovered Rs 2,200,000 and other valuables from their possession.