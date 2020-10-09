Nawaz liar, fugitive, rest is fiction: Shahzad

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar Thursday lamented that the country’s entire opposition parties had been enslaved by a few political families. “Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has already been declared a liar, proclaimed offender, a disqualified and convicted person by none other than the Supreme Court of Pakistan, High Court and Accountability Courts,” he tweeted.

He said the legal position of Nawaz Sharif had virtually been defined by the courts and rest was fiction.