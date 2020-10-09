close
Fri Oct 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
October 9, 2020

Nawaz liar, fugitive, rest is fiction: Shahzad

Top Story

A
APP
October 9, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar Thursday lamented that the country’s entire opposition parties had been enslaved by a few political families. “Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has already been declared a liar, proclaimed offender, a disqualified and convicted person by none other than the Supreme Court of Pakistan, High Court and Accountability Courts,” he tweeted.

He said the legal position of Nawaz Sharif had virtually been defined by the courts and rest was fiction.

Latest News

More From Top Story