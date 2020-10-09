National Disaster Awareness Day marked

LAHORE: The Emergency Services Academy observed the National Disaster Awareness Day by paying homage to all those who lost their lives, suffered injuries and were displaced due to the devastating 2005 earthquake in Pakistan.

A ceremony to mark the National Disaster Awareness Day was held at Governor’s House to express solidarity with earthquake victims and their families. Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar was the chief guest of the ceremony. Pakistan Rescue Team, the first United Nations INSARAG certified team in South Asia, Commander Dr Rizwan Naseer and rescue officers were also present. The Punjab governor expressed his grief over the deaths of thousands of people in earthquake in 2005. One minute silence was observed and special prayers were offered for the victims as well as for national security. Ch Muhammad Sarwar said the way Dr Rizwan Naseer, DG Rescue, accepted the challenge after the earthquake to become the first United Nations INSARAG Certified Team in South Asia was commendable. “I am proud to associate with this organisation since its inception.”

Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mehmood appreciated the services of Rescue 1122.