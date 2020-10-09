Govt to bring back Pakistanis stranded abroad: Tahir Ashrafi

LAHORE:Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that the government is making every effort to repatriate Pakistanis imprisoned and stranded abroad.

Talking to media here Thursday, Tahir Ashrafi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was making his personal efforts to strengthen Pakistan's relations with other Muslim countries. He said that prevailing challenges of Islamic world could be settled with unity of Islamic countries. He said that conspiracies were being hatched to destabilise Muslim countries.

Meanwhile, Tahir Ashrafi called on Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer Liaqat Baloch to offer condolences on the demise of JI leader Abdul Ghaffar Aziz.

The two leaders also discussed the overall political situation in the country and religious harmony. Ashrafi prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace besides the grant of courage to the bereaved family. Later, addressing the party workers from all the four provinces, Baloch highlighted the need to organise the masses on the JI platform.