Fri Oct 09, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
October 9, 2020

PSA allots $10,000 squash event to Pakistan

Sports

KARACHI: Professional Squash Association (PSA) has allotted a $10,000 international squash event to Pakistan.

The Pakistan International Squash Tournament will be held in Islamabad from December 7-11.

This event is open only for Pakistan-based players. The draw is of 24 places with three wildcard entries.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has informed the players that no accommodation will be provided to them so players have to make their own arrangements.

Also, players will not be received from the airport. This is the second international event Pakistan is hosting this year.

