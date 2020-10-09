The rate of unemployment in the country is increasing at an alarming rate. Job opportunities are fast disappearing due to the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic. But the people have to make money to run their houses. Where are they supposed to go? The government has to come up with a coherent plan to deal with this issue.

It is important to mention that there are so many platforms for freelancers. It allows the people to work from home and earn a decent amount of money. The government should consider tapping into this industry. Fresh graduates should be encouraged to do freelancing and earn some money. They should be given proper training, so that they can find jobs easily. Also, there are many people who look for interns on a part-time basis. The authorities can make groups on social media where verified employers can post an ad. These steps will help a lot of people in finding work opportunities.

Jannat Mirza

Karachi