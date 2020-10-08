Ashrafi seeks Ummah’s role in solving Palestine, Kashmir issues

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Wednesday said Muslim Ummah should take prompt steps to resolve the issues of Kashmir and Palestine.

“Pakistan will keep continue unflinching support with oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine,” he said while addressing European Muslim Forum here on Wednesday that held in the aegis of Unity of Ummah Conference. The conference was also attended by leadership of Muslim Ummah from across the Islamic world. Tahir Ashrafi said that people of Kashmir and Palestine had been rendering sacrifices to seek freedom from the oppression of India and Israel. He underlined that Pakistan wished and desired unity of Muslim Ummah, adding that Muslim Ummah facing multiple confronting challenges because of differences within Muslim countries.